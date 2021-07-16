Son Day in the Park Ministries is pleased to announce that after having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, organizers will once again be holding the completely free event.
The 12th Annual Son Day in the Park will be at Sherman Street Park, Clymer.
The opening service will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 31, with music by Brad & Lannie, food, communion, prayer requests and anointing.
The main event is 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.
Organizers say there will be something for everyone, including music at the Main Pavilion all day by Frazier & Friends, Sherri Danae, Finding the Lost, A&R Music and Giving Grace.
Christian author and speaker Cheryl Marie will be on hand, and there will be crafts for the kids at Kiddie Korner.
There will also be a puppet theater and balloon art, as well as a 75-foot obstacle course for the big kids and a small one for the little tykes.
Food will be available at the food court.
Everything is free.
Pack up your chairs and bring your family and friends to feed your body and soul with fun, fellowship and food.