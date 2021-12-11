Spaghetti Benders Italian restaurant has announced it has reopened for business at 563 Philadelphia St.
Shuttered since March due to a fire, the establishment is welcoming the community back with a fully renovated kitchen, restaurant and bar area, as well as new menu items and drinks.
“I started Spaghetti Benders just over 30 years ago with the pots and pans from my kitchen, and I am so thankful for all the support from the community over the years,” said owner Tony DeLoreto. “We can’t wait to see all of our regular customers and make new friends during our reopening.”
New menu items include pasta dishes, drinks, appetizers and cocktails. The restaurant features a whole new look from the dining room to the kitchen, and expanded seating at the bar.
Staff members will wear masks and the restaurant will follow COVID-19 protocols to keep community members safe.
“My husband and I have been coming to Spaghetti Benders since it first opened. Tony gave our sons their first jobs as teenagers,” said Indiana resident Alisa DeStefano. “We feel like we’ve been a part of this restaurant family since the beginning. We’re so happy they are back.”
For details, visit the Spaghetti Benders website at spaghettibenders.com and follow its Facebook page at facebook.com/spaghetti benders.
Details of live music, trivia, karaoke nights and a 30-year grand reopening celebration will be announced soon.