Trail Life USA Troop PA-2215 in Commodore will offer a Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Purchase Line United Methodist Church.
The dinner will be available through takeout or drive-thru only, and the cost is a love gift donation.
Trail Life USA is a Christ-centered outdoor adventure, leadership and character development ministry for boys in grades kindergarten through 12. The troop is always looking for new members and meets most Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at East Mahoning Baptist Church.