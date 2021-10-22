The board of directors of Indiana Regional Medical Center and SpiritLife Inc. are very pleased to announce the entry into a new affiliation agreement.
According to a news release, the agreement expands upon the existing close working relationship and partnership between the organizations.
Although in existence just over five years, SpiritLife has treated more than 4,000 clients as of this week.
“It is timely, therefore, to have this opportunity to build upon our mission of bringing ‘freedom of spirit and health of mind and body to those held captive by addiction,’” officials said in the release.
“The closer affiliation with IRMC will provide a clear and solid foundation for SpiritLife’s future. While the day-to-day management of SpiritLife facilities and employees and the strategic direction of the company will remain unchanged, having a strong partner like IRMC, with its corporate, management and community support is a huge blessing to our organization and what is truly needed to propel SpiritLife and its mission to the next level.
“IRMC is fully committed to our independent, nonprofit status and to SpiritLife’s faith-based approach to healing, which deeply enhances the holistic treatment that our professional staff provides to those seeking recovery.”
As Stephen A. Wolfe, president and CEO of IRMC, stated in the release: “This expanded affiliation builds upon the IRMC mission to improve the health of our community and an opportunity for further growth of both organizations.”
The affiliation with SpiritLife reflects IRMC’s commitment to population health and an awareness that addiction related disorders are not only a growing concern nationally and locally, but are also concurrent with other healthcare needs. The agreement with SpiritLife will further expand the scope and range of services offered through the IRMC network and affiliates.
“It is hoped our affiliation will benefit patients and our regional communities foremost, by helping to expand upon a collaborative and coordinated continuum of care. We are extremely excited about the future with our affiliate partner, IRMC and everything we can accomplish working together,” officials said in the release.