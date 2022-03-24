HARRISBURG — State Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana) is looking forward to meeting with residents of the 62nd Legislative District at one of three town hall meetings he will be hosting in April and May.
“As your voice in the General Assembly, it’s my job to hear your concerns and questions and take them to Harrisburg, and face-to-face opportunities like this are the easiest way for me to find out what they are,” Struzzi said.
Each of the town hall meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on the following dates:
• Tuesday, April 19, Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, 12095 Route 56 Highway East, Armagh. Please RSVP by Thursday, April 14.
• Thursday, April 21, Clymer Volunteer Fire Department, 550 Sherman St., Clymer. Please RSVP by Tuesday, April 19.
• Thursday, May 5, Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run. Please RSVP by Tuesday, May 3.
Anyone wishing to RSVP by the dates listed above can do so through the Events tab on Struzzi’s website, www.RepStruzzi.com, or by calling the district office at (724) 465-0220.