Mount Aloysius College Dean’s List
Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2021. The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade point average (GPA), part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70 or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
Students named to the dean’s list for fall 2021 are:
Blairsville: Allison Paige Oswald
Cherry Tree: Traci Lynn Hauser, Bryce R. Sheredy
Creekside: Katlynn Shea Gromley
Dayton: Evan Todd Cornish
Homer City: Joshua David Hamilton
Marion Center: Elizabeth Elaine Wise
Northern Cambria: Amanda Mattice, Ashlee Jordan Parrish, Michael A. Penksa
Penn Run: Gretchen A. Meagher
Grove City College Dean’s List
The following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College: Austin Friday, of Robinson; Megan Markel, of Homer City; and Laura Welch, of Indiana.
Penn State University
Ryan V. Putt, of Indiana, a sophomore biology major at Penn State University, main campus, has made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Zachary Zelensky, a junior at Penn State University, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
He is a physics major at the University Park main campus and the son of Darla and Charles Zelensky, of Homer City.
Students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the dean’s list.
Lock Haven University dean’s list
The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the fall 2021 semester.
Area student named to the list are: Jacalyn Fetsko, of Marion Center; Joseph Turek, of Homer City; and Andrew Wehrle, of Rossiter.
Helena Karcher
Helena Karcher, of Coral, earned Academic Excellence recognition from Weber State University.
More than 3,800 students received the honor of Academic Excellence in the fall 2021 semester, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5.