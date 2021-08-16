HEALTH CARE SCHOLARSHIPS
The Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium gave four $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted in a health care education program.
The recipients of the awards are the following:
• Zachary Artley, of Blairsville, who attended Blairsville High School. Artley will be attending Slippery Rock University and majoring in pre-med biology.
• Chloe Kocinski, of Indiana, who attended Indiana Area High School. Kocinski will be attending UPMC Mercy School of Nursing to become an RN.
• Sophia Naugle, of Homer City, who attended United High School. Naugle will be majoring in pharmacy at Duquesne University.
• Bafarima Sissoko, of Indiana, who attended Indiana Area High School. Sissoko will be attending Penn State University to major in nursing.
JACK CLARK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
The Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium and the Indiana County Development Corporation Awarded the 2021 Jack Clark Memorial Scholarship $2,000 scholarship award to a graduating senior from Indiana County that will be pursuing post-secondary education in a manufacturing-related field during the 2021-22 academic year.
The recipient of the award is Elizabeth Smith, of Marion Center. Smith attended Marion Center Area High School. Smith will major in chemistry at Allegheny College and plans to utilize the degree in the manufacturing industry.
KAITLYN HOFF
Kaitlyn Hoff, of Indiana, was named to the spring 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.