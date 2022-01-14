dv1453007

WCCC DEAN’S LIST

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the fall 2021 semester:

Black Lick: Jessica L. Zellefrow

Blairsville: Mackenna I. Emanuel, Megan A. Samples, Jacob T. Short

Clymer: Ashley M. Dixon, Madison T. Heckman, Marley J. Rearick

Commodore: Kristie L. Goss

Indiana: Ben S. Coleman, Makula V. Konneh, Anna K. Taylor

Saltsburg: Macey K. Bates, Andrew M. Deren, Krysta M. Hoover, Brittney L. Weaver

Shelocta: Matthew W. Anderson, Crystal G. Kellar

WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the fall 2021 semester:

Blairsville: Katie P. Duckworth, Mason P. Emanuel, Madaline Johnston, Marley L. Smartnick, Savanna R. Zerfoss

Home: Bradley M. Smith II

Homer City: Ian A. Adamson

Indiana: Brandon L. Baird, James McDowell

EDINBORO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST

Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

The following local students earned dean’s list honors:

Blairsville: Rachael Duncan, Nicholas Johnston

Coral: Cody Dressler

Rossiter: Matthew Wehrle

SRU FALL DEAN’S LIST

Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following area students were recognized:

Blairsville: Zachary Artley, Angela Deyarmin, Anthony Mastrorocco

Dayton: Allia Cogley, Mia Daniels

Dilltown: Jordyn Ponchione

Elderton: Janey Cessna

Home: Matthew Gaston

Homer City: Megan Bozzer, Ashley Penrose

Indiana: Halle Angelo, Tucker Davis, McKayla Donofrio, Kristen Forrester, Paige Mitsko, Andrew Nelson, Sandra Parks, Jordan Raible, Sequoiah Rhoades, Emma Rice, Breanna Smathers, Harley Wolfgang

Marion Center: Dylan Goss

Northern Cambria: Leigha Hoffman

Rochester Mills: Jenna Diem

Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson

Shelocta: Chase Clawson

BAILEY DILLS

Bailey Dills, of Indiana, is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

LUCAS CLAYPOOL

Northwestern Michigan College is pleased to announce that Lucas Claypool, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the list have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST

Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., recently named 390 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students earning this achievement are:

Clymer: Ethan Brady

Dayton: Curt Slagle

Indiana: Joshua Glaser, Morgan Straw

Rochester Mills: Isabella Dienes

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

SNHU DEAN’S LIST

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Kaylyn Piper, of Indiana, and Devin Morris, of Saltsburg, on being named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Kylie Bennett, of Indiana; Ashley Dirienzo, of Blairsville; and Justin Cottrell, of Saltsburg, on being named to the fall 2021 president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.

