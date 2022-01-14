WCCC DEAN’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the fall 2021 semester:
Black Lick: Jessica L. Zellefrow
Blairsville: Mackenna I. Emanuel, Megan A. Samples, Jacob T. Short
Clymer: Ashley M. Dixon, Madison T. Heckman, Marley J. Rearick
Commodore: Kristie L. Goss
Indiana: Ben S. Coleman, Makula V. Konneh, Anna K. Taylor
Saltsburg: Macey K. Bates, Andrew M. Deren, Krysta M. Hoover, Brittney L. Weaver
Shelocta: Matthew W. Anderson, Crystal G. Kellar
WCCC PRESIDENT’S LIST
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the fall 2021 semester:
Blairsville: Katie P. Duckworth, Mason P. Emanuel, Madaline Johnston, Marley L. Smartnick, Savanna R. Zerfoss
Home: Bradley M. Smith II
Homer City: Ian A. Adamson
Indiana: Brandon L. Baird, James McDowell
EDINBORO UNIVERSITY DEAN’S LIST
Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
The following local students earned dean’s list honors:
Blairsville: Rachael Duncan, Nicholas Johnston
Coral: Cody Dressler
Rossiter: Matthew Wehrle
SRU FALL DEAN’S LIST
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following area students were recognized:
Blairsville: Zachary Artley, Angela Deyarmin, Anthony Mastrorocco
Dayton: Allia Cogley, Mia Daniels
Dilltown: Jordyn Ponchione
Elderton: Janey Cessna
Home: Matthew Gaston
Homer City: Megan Bozzer, Ashley Penrose
Indiana: Halle Angelo, Tucker Davis, McKayla Donofrio, Kristen Forrester, Paige Mitsko, Andrew Nelson, Sandra Parks, Jordan Raible, Sequoiah Rhoades, Emma Rice, Breanna Smathers, Harley Wolfgang
Marion Center: Dylan Goss
Northern Cambria: Leigha Hoffman
Rochester Mills: Jenna Diem
Saltsburg: Riley Edmundson
Shelocta: Chase Clawson
BAILEY DILLS
Bailey Dills, of Indiana, is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
LUCAS CLAYPOOL
Northwestern Michigan College is pleased to announce that Lucas Claypool, of Indiana, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the list have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above out of a possible 4.0 while taking five or more credits in a semester.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., recently named 390 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students earning this achievement are:
Clymer: Ethan Brady
Dayton: Curt Slagle
Indiana: Joshua Glaser, Morgan Straw
Rochester Mills: Isabella Dienes
The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who achieved a 3.6 grade-point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
SNHU DEAN’S LIST
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Kaylyn Piper, of Indiana, and Devin Morris, of Saltsburg, on being named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
SNHU PRESIDENT’S LIST
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Kylie Bennett, of Indiana; Ashley Dirienzo, of Blairsville; and Justin Cottrell, of Saltsburg, on being named to the fall 2021 president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.