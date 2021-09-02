78036512

WCCC Deans List

The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College Deans List for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the summer 2021 semester.

Apollo: Katlyn M. Toth

Avonmore: Kiara T. Moravec

Blairsville: Alexis Boring, Marley L. Smartnick

Bolivar: Connor A. Sowers

Homer City: Casey N. Cameron, Abby L. Goldberg

Leechburg: Kevin L. Fox Jr., Samantha R. Stadler

Saltsburg: Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller, Carol Zist

Seward: Kamden C. Boyle, Connor S. Kelly

Starford: Mary A. Ward

WCCC President’s List

The following area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College President’s List for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the summer 2021 semester.

Apollo: Justin T. Caputa

Blairsville: Melinda J. McCoy, Darla L. Short

Indiana: Jody M. Snyder

