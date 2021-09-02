WCCC Deans List
The following students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College Deans List for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA for the summer 2021 semester.
Apollo: Katlyn M. Toth
Avonmore: Kiara T. Moravec
Blairsville: Alexis Boring, Marley L. Smartnick
Bolivar: Connor A. Sowers
Homer City: Casey N. Cameron, Abby L. Goldberg
Leechburg: Kevin L. Fox Jr., Samantha R. Stadler
Saltsburg: Kenneth E. Cypher, Nicole L. Stuller, Carol Zist
Seward: Kamden C. Boyle, Connor S. Kelly
Starford: Mary A. Ward
WCCC President’s List
The following area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College President’s List for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA for the summer 2021 semester.
Apollo: Justin T. Caputa
Blairsville: Melinda J. McCoy, Darla L. Short
Indiana: Jody M. Snyder