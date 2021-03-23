Some 31 students represented Indiana Area High School in this year’s Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) Region 9 competition.
The format of the fair this year might have been virtual, but that did not change the students’ dedication.
Each student worked with a mentor to conduct research, plan and execute a project and share results in a 10-minute presentation.
This year the following students earned top awards and will be moving on to the PJAS state competition in May: freshmen Marina Conjelko, Delia Salser, Charlie Weber and Bella Yuha; sophomores Omar Fahmy, Gabriel Kenning, Olivia Krimin, Tori Manzek, Sophie Runge and Julia Runge; juniors Jenna Conrad, Yahya Farag, Jinrui Huang, Abby Killam, Andrew Kuzneski, Melanie Navaratna, Trista Newman, Victor Wu and Athena Yang; and seniors Kaylee Becker-George, Lucas Connell, Amna Kasi and Audra Moore.
Science Club sponsors are Jamie Edmonds, Emily Hixson, Mike Lehman and Phil Palko.