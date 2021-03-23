Science Club

Pictured, from left, Science Club students Audra Moore, Julia Runge and Autumn Smith prepared for anatomy and physiology.

 Submitted photo

Some 31 students represented Indiana Area High School in this year’s Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) Region 9 competition.

The format of the fair this year might have been virtual, but that did not change the students’ dedication.

Each student worked with a mentor to conduct research, plan and execute a project and share results in a 10-minute presentation.

This year the following students earned top awards and will be moving on to the PJAS state competition in May: freshmen Marina Conjelko, Delia Salser, Charlie Weber and Bella Yuha; sophomores Omar Fahmy, Gabriel Kenning, Olivia Krimin, Tori Manzek, Sophie Runge and Julia Runge; juniors Jenna Conrad, Yahya Farag, Jinrui Huang, Abby Killam, Andrew Kuzneski, Melanie Navaratna, Trista Newman, Victor Wu and Athena Yang; and seniors Kaylee Becker-George, Lucas Connell, Amna Kasi and Audra Moore.

Science Club sponsors are Jamie Edmonds, Emily Hixson, Mike Lehman and Phil Palko.

