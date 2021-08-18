PITTSBURGH — Maureen E. Sweeney, a graduate of Indiana Area High School, has joined Steptoe & Johnson PLLC as a member in the firm’s Pittsburgh office.
Her practice focuses on business litigation and she has more than two decades of experience representing clients in a diverse array of matters related to construction, real estate, labor and employment, and commercial litigation.
“Maureen is an excellent complement to the team Steptoe & Johnson is building to serve the Pittsburgh area,” said Steptoe & Johnson CEO Christopher L. Slaughter in a news release. “Her knowledge and years of experience will benefit clients across many of our practice areas.”
Sweeney has represented developers and business owners before governmental bodies and zoning boards on projects including retail shopping centers, office buildings, restaurants and residential developments.
She also counsels businesses on day-to- day employment matters as well as litigation involving breaches of non-competition covenants, discrimination and wage payment issues. She defends clients involved in disputes before administrative agencies including the National Labor Relations Board.
Sweeney currently serves as a dispute resolution project neutral on the American Arbitration Association’s National Construction Panel.
She serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 161. She is also a member of Commercial Real Estate Women Pittsburgh.
She earned her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and her bachelor’s degree with honors and distinction from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.