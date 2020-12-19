Aging Services Inc. social centers are temporarily closed for the safety of staff and participants. However, the centers will be offering takeout meals consisting of one hot meal and a frozen two pack meal box. Participating centers are Chestnut Hills, Indiana, Mahoning Hills, Saltsburg and Two Lick Valley. Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive take-out lunches on the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Listed are the menus available for take-out in the coming week.
Monday
Hot meal: Smokey barbecue burger with cheddar on sandwich roll, ranch potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Meatloaf and gravy, parsley potatoes, carrot and broccoli blend; barbecue chicken breast, sweet potato bites, green beans, sherbet
Non-frozen items: White bread, diced peaches, string cheese; white bread, hot chocolate mix
Thursday
Hot meal: Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, pudding;
Frozen two-pack meals in one box: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots; turkey a la king over parsley noodles, green beans
Non-frozen items: White bread, cookie, hot chocolate mix; applesauce, dinner roll, hot chocolate mix