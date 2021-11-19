White Township tax collector Jeff Mack reminds township property owners the deadline for paying 2021 fall school real estate taxes at the face amount is Monday.
Payments after Monday will be due at the penalty amount through the end of the year.
Payments by mail must be postmarked by Monday to be accepted at the face amount, and those desiring a receipt by mail should include both halves of the tax bill as well as a stamped envelope.
Unpaid 2021 county real estate taxes remain payable at the discount though Dec. 31.