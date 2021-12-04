Montgomery Township Tax Collector Patricia Matko-Goodlin reminds taxpayers that Wednesday is the last day to pay 2021 school real estate and per capita taxes at the face amount.
After Wednesday, taxes will be due as follows: 2021 county and township taxes are due at the face amount until Dec. 31; 2021 school real estate taxes are due at penalty amount until Dec. 31; and school, county and township per capita are due at the penalty amount until Dec. 31.
Payments in the form of bank-certified check or money order can be dropped off in the lockbox near the office door or mailed to be received no later than Dec. 31.
No personal checks will be taken after Wednesday.
Please include the original tax bills with payments.
Office hours are by appointment.
Any questions, please call 814-743-5236.