A launching ground for digital-based businesses has taken form in downtown Indiana, the first of a growing trend of “co-working spaces” geared to give a sense of formality yet independence to foundling one-person companies.
The Technology & Entrepreneurship Center is the 21st century version of 1980s and 1990s business incubators, where recently formed ventures can find mentorship, technical assistance and an atmosphere of community for their formative startup years.
The TEC is based in The Atrium, 665 Philadelphia St., the retail shopping and office center configured around a central skylit corridor stretching from the main street to Gompers Avenue.
Who fits in to the Technology & Entrepreneurship Center?
Folks who take tables in coffee shops or libraries to take advantage of an open atmosphere.
Folks who have blocked off a corner of their living room or a space bedroom at home as their no-cost base of operations.
Folks who sheltered during the pandemic alone in their basement or at the dining room table while connected to the world to meet new demands for digital and technology-based services.
“The human touch is really important. People don’t want to be in their basement their entire lives,” said Lauber, a center organizer. “We’ll have a variety people here from all walks of life. I think an interesting thing is how we will get intergenerational pretty quickly.”
Divided between suites on opposite sides of the corridor, TEC provides one-room offices and conference rooms for dedicated tenants, an open area for migratory tenants featuring rows of desks amid comfortable home-like furnishings, all served by secure, high-speed Wi-Fi and business machines.
Lauber, a professor of communication media at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is one of six members of the TEC board of directors and the nearest thing to an on-site manager or host at the center.
“I have a lot of students who have left town to go to Pittsburgh to start companies, but I want to keep them here, keep them in town,” Lauber said. “They can do that with the internet using Zoom and working remote.”
The center opened the first week of the year and already it has two rent-paying office tenants, Lauber said. Melissa Carnahan, operator of Learn to Love Technology, seeks to train senior citizens in the practical use of technology to fit their lifestyles. Simulations & Interactive Media has a TEC office for its design and production of training materials and gaming simulations.
Space is available for four more companies in the office suite.
The shared space in the suite there includes a small pay-by-use conference room and a codeaccess pay-by-the-page printing/copying/scanning machine.
A larger conference room/classroom equipped for video conferencing for up to a dozen viewers is part of the co-working space side of TEC. The walls are decorated with prints of photos produced and donated by the IUP Department of Fine Arts, Lauber said.
Adding to the intangible 2000s feel of the center are the nearby downtown coffee bars, specialty shops and service providers.
“I think that over time, we are going to be the hot-spot for tech in Indiana,” Lauber said. “We don’t have a lot of tech companies in Indiana so this is going to be a process.”
Lauber is part of what he called a growing list of entrepreneurs who will volunteer to run classes and coach small company owners that join the TEC.
“I was a big fan of the IUP Small Business Incubator at the Robertshaw Building,” Lauber explained. “I always wanted to have a company there and just be around people who were tech. I took the Penn State ‘Techcelerator’ class during the summer … and across the state, people had incubators but we didn’t. I thought there is no reason we can’t, so I made a lot of phone calls and found people who said ‘yeah, let’s do this.’”
Other TEC board members include Ricky Miller, Sheila Hoover, Craig Pluchinsky, Shannon Rowe and Anthony Martini.
As a nonprofit organization, TEC has applied for 501©3 status and is seeking grant aid to stock the co-working space with desktop computers for the members’ use.
“Our goals are, obviously, to grow jobs in Indiana and to provide very comfortable interactive space for people to work, but also to be catalysts and provide synergy for tech people to talk and meet,” Lauber said. To that end, the center will host occasional happy hour and social mixing events.
“Finally, we want to be a source of tech knowledge for the community. In the classroom we will offer workshops on a range of things such as entrepreneurship and technology, from Photoshop and Adobe Premier to high-end things like game development and virtual reality.
“There are a lot of free entrepreneurship resources online. We want to gather them on our website (https://tecenter.org/) and let people get access to materials as quickly and easily as possible,” he explained.
“Nowadays a lot of training is really curating information. It’s all out there and people don’t want to search for it, not knowing what’s good or what’s bad. A lot of what we want to do is point them to the good stuff and answer their questions.”
A typical day for a TEC member begins at his or her chosen starting time, with finding an open work station to set up their laptop (a mouse, keyboard and monitor are provided at each desk).
“The building opens at 6 a.m. Get set up, go get coffee at Amadeus, get lunch at Crouse’s; they can leave their stuff, we have security cameras in all the rooms,” Lauber said. “The building closes at 8 but they can stay until midnight if they like.”
Members pay rates of $50 or $75 a month — made possible largely by a generous rental agreement with Tom Zaucha, owner of The Atrium. With a paid fee, each is provided the codes and passkeys they need to get into the center, log on to the Wi-Fi and run prints on the copier/scanner. They also have access to free workshops that TEC plans to schedule soon.
Another intangible membership benefit is the human networking opportunity — the chance to use fellow entrepreneurs as sounding boards for ideas and problem solving.
“Technology doesn’t have to be a lonely profession. Join the TEC and network with other software and technology professionals,” according to a TEC promotional brochure.
That benefit of inestimable value is one not found in a strictly home-based work space.
“A lot of people don’t want to work in their basement anymore,” Lauber said. “For $50 a month, he can come up here three days a week and hang out with people, go see people downtown, have a meeting here and get out of the house.”
The potential benefit for the Atrium is the opportunity to fill other office space with successful ventures that mature after their startup in TEC.
“The idea is to grow those companies out of here and more them down the hall,” Lauber said. “That’s what we’d like to see. They’re still near us and he has new renters. So, it’s a win for everybody.”
In a way, Lauber is an example of the Technology & Entrepreneurship Center’s mission.
“It starts with somebody just making it happen. That’s all I tried to do, just get it started,” Lauber said.
Those interested in joining TEC may find information online, send email to info@tecenter.org or phone (724) 464-7460.