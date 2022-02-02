Three online graduate programs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been selected as a “2022 Best Online Programs” by U.S. News & World Report.
IUP’s master’s in nursing, the master’s in mathematics education and the master’s in criminal justice were selected for the competitive rankings.
The online criminal justice program is ranked in the top 32 programs in the nation.
The publication’s “Best Online Programs” are the only U.S. rankings that evaluate specific online programs rather than lumping all of a college’s online offerings into a single ranking, magazine editors said.
More than 1,200 programs were considered for inclusion in the rankings, which used five factors to evaluate programs:
• Faculty credentials and training (instructors with strong academic credentials);
• Services and technology (programs that incorporate diverse online learning technologies to allow for optimal flexibility for students);
• Engagement (courses that promote active participation between students and faculty responsiveness to student needs);
• Student excellence (accepting students with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments); and
• Expert opinion (a survey of high-ranking academic officials in the discipline evaluating a program’s reputation).
“These evaluation tools are rigorous ones and are very important quantitative measures for students as they make choices about graduate education,” Dean of the IUP School of Graduate Studies and Research Dr. Hilliary Creely said. “Selection for this prestigious ranking based on these important factors says a great deal about the quality of our programs. We are very proud to have three of our outstanding online programs selected for the “best online” listing,” she said.
In November 2021, IUP was one of only six public universities in Pennsylvania selected as one of “America’s Top Colleges 2021” by Forbes Magazine. It was also selected for the best “public colleges” listing, best “research universities” listing, and best “in the northeast” listing.
The ranking showcases the institutions that deliver outstanding return on investment, accessibility for qualified students and student outcomes, including salary, according to Forbes editors.
IUP offers more than 120 undergraduate majors and more than 50 graduate programs.
In addition, students can complete more than 65 minors and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.
IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study for its students. Its newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation. With the addition of a PhD in business program, IUP now offers 14 different doctoral degrees. IUP is one of only four public, doctoral research universities in Pennsylvania.
In addition to the Forbes Magazine and U.S. News & World Report rankings, IUP is routinely selected by national publications and websites for excellence, including College Magazine’s “top 10 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania” and Washington Monthly’s national ranking of universities based on contributions to society.