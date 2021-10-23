The Indiana County Tourist Bureau Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Herrington as the new executive director for the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
Herrington began her employment with the tourist bureau in 2014 as the financial assistant/marketing coordinator and then as office manager in 2017, according to a news release. In May 2021, she was named interim director after the retirement of the previous executive director. On behalf of the board of directors, President Gregg Van Horn said, “We are confident in Laura’s abilities to represent the tourist bureau and welcome her to this new role.”
Herrington’s appointment as executive director comes as the tourist bureau implements a plan of strategic growth by bolstering their online presence with a refreshed website as well as through social media. Also included in the plan are special marketing campaigns highlighting the importance of travel and tourism to Indiana County. ICTB is excited to continue to promote the county’s special events and quality of life enjoyed in Indiana County, the release said.
“I am thankful for this opportunity to continue the mission of the tourist bureau and look forward to developing relationships throughout our wonderful community and beyond,” Herrington expressed. “I greatly appreciate the support of the ICTB board of directors as well as my amazing team. Together, we will move forward and build upon the terrific tourism foundation built by my predecessors.”