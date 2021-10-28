The Wolf administration, Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the award of a grant to White Township from the WalkWorks program Tuesday.
In White Township, an award of $5,000 will support development of a Complete Streets policy under guidance of the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission and the Comprehensive Plan Committee, according to a township news release.
The state also approved grants for Indiana Borough and Indiana County.
The WalkWorks program encourages the development of Active Transportation programs and policies that encourage walking and bicycling on safer and more efficient routes between destinations within communities.
A Complete Streets policy in White Township could establish new base standards for construction of new streets or upgrades of existing ones to make streets safe, comfortable and accessible to all users and forms of transportation.
It may be modeled after principles the Smart Growth America community improvement foundation explains on its website.
Locally, Indiana Borough has been awarded $20,000 and Indiana County has been granted $16,500.
White Township, Indiana Borough and Indiana County are among 10 communities that will share in $160,000 of state aid for the promotion of improved health for Pennsylvanians through increased community physical activity.
State officials jointly announced the new round of funding in a news release issued Tuesday.