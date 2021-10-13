Evergreen Conservancy has scheduled a trash clean-up of the roads of Blue Spruce Park on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are invited to participate.
Those who choose to volunteer should park in the lot nearest the park office.
Volunteers will be provided trash bags, gloves and orange vests.
Some may prefer to bring their own gloves.
The cleanup will involve Blue Spruce Road from Route 110 to the park office.
It will also include the road through the park.
Volunteers are reminded that Blue Spruce Road is heavily traveled — orange vests will be provided and appropriate signs will be posted.
The cleanup will include some rough terrain and exposure to ticks.
Previous cleanups have taken less than two hours.
Please dress appropriately if you plan to volunteer.