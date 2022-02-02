Experience the unique apparel and textile treasures of the Fashion Studies Historic Costume Collection in “Treasures from the Wardrobe,” opening Saturday at noon at the University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Professor Janet A. Blood, collection and exhibit curator, assisted by Julie Gomboc-Hellam, share their favorite pieces in celebration of the importance and impact dress and appearance has had on us throughout time, place and culture.
Holdings of this teaching collection date as far back as the mid-19th century through the 1980s and feature unique pieces rarely seen by the public.
The collection has been built over several decades through the generosity of community donors who wish for their family heirlooms to be used in the education of IUP Fashion Studies students.
Highlights of the exhibit include Victorian and Edwardian gowns and undergarments, 1920s beaded flapper-style dresses, paper dresses from the 1960s, 1970s disco wear, military uniforms, unique accessories and many other fashion curiosities.
As an educational exhibit, visitors will learn the correct ways of conserving family heirlooms and witness tragic examples to the contrary. Furthermore, to continue building our costume collection, guests are encouraged to bring and donate clean apparel and textile items they feel overtly represent the time periods of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.
In addition to the exhibition, two free events are scheduled to be held in the museum with exhibit curator, Professor Blood: Costume Storage and Preservation Techniques Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., and an exhibit walkthrough with the curator March 2 at 7 p.m.
The University Museum is on the first floor of Sutton Hall.
Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday, Monday and university holidays.
The last day to view the exhibition is March 5. Admission to the exhibit and events are free. IUP continues to require face coverings to be worn by all employees, students and visitors when in buildings on campus regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, telephone 724-357-2787 (ARTS), and visit online at iup.edu/museum, on the Facebook page: University Museum at IUP, or follow on Instagram @IUPMuseum.