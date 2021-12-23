The winner of the Downtown Indiana Christmas Tree Decorating Contest was announced Tuesday.
First Commonwealth Bank collected the most donations for its decorated tree and was crowned this year’s winner.
The Indiana County Woodturners Association was also awarded a plaque recognizing its efforts in raising $640 for the Teddy Bear Fund Drive, the beneficiary of the contest’s proceeds. The Woodturners held a silent auction for the handmade ornaments on their tree.
Eight trees were donated by Musser Forests and decorated by The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 7th St. Marketry Artisan Market Boutique, First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Woodturners Association, Insomnia Cookies and Trees for Troops. The trees were displayed at the Atrium and the public could vote by placing donations in the box next to their favorite tree or trees.
All proceeds were donated to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. According to Joyce Sharman, a Downtown Indiana board member who organized the event, more than $1,100 was raised.