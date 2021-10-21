Municipalities and organizations are scheduling various Halloween activities.
For trick-or-treating, participating residents are asked to turn porch lights on.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
The fire department will host a Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Diamond.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Children 12 or younger should be accompanied by an adult.
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Designated Halloween observances for Oct. 31 include a parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Main Street and trick-of-treating hours from 2 to 5 p.m.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is set for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
A parade is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by trick-or-treating.
CLYMER BOROUGH
A parade is set to line up at 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Participating residents should go outside to give out candy.
ERNEST BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. following a Halloween parade for costumed marchers beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the fire station.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Trick-or-treating will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.