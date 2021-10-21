Municipalities and organizations are scheduling various Halloween activities.

For trick-or-treating, participating residents are asked to turn porch lights on.

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

Trick-or-treating is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

The fire department will host a Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Diamond.

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Children 12 or younger should be accompanied by an adult.

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30.

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Designated Halloween observances for Oct. 31 include a parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Main Street and trick-of-treating hours from 2 to 5 p.m.

CENTER TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating is set for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

A parade is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by trick-or-treating.

CLYMER BOROUGH

A parade is set to line up at 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Participating residents should go outside to give out candy.

ERNEST BOROUGH

Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

Trick-or-treating is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. following a Halloween parade for costumed marchers beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the fire station.

GREEN TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating will be Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.

INDIANA BOROUGH

Trick-or-treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating will be held on Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m.

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating will be on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

Trick-or-treating will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

