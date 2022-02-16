Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet program, which is scheduled for the week of Sunday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 13, at Camp Seph Mack in Penn Run.
Applications can be obtained at Troop A, Indiana, 35 Fenton Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or via the Indiana County Camp Cadet website. The application deadline is May 1.
This is an exciting opportunity for youth between the ages of 12 to 15 who reside or attend school in Indiana County to attend a free, week-long camp focused on providing a first-hand experience of a career in the law enforcement, military, criminal justice, and related fields. Participants are addressed as “Cadet” and work closely with law enforcement, first responders and other distinguished agencies to learn investigative techniques.
During the week, cadets are physically and mentally challenged while they engage in team-building exercises, generate self-confidence and leadership qualities, navigate through obstacle courses and explore law enforcement-related topics and skills. The camp is staffed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and other volunteers. Indiana County Camp Cadet Inc. is a nonprofit organization and is not a recreational camp or a disciplinary camp for problem youth.
Questions may be directed to TFC. Cliff Greenfield, director, at (724) 357-1998.