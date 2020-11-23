Volunteers prepared Thursday at Tate’s Supermarket, Clymer, to hand out 50 turkeys to be distributed to disabled veterans or their spouses in Indiana, Clymer, Saltsburg, Rossiter, Homer City and Blairsville.
