Pictured, in front, is David Marcus, commander; second row, from left, are Ted Gordish, treasurer; Louie Kluchurosky; Fred Dawson, sergeant-at-arms; John Burtick, junior vice commander; and George Tate. Third row, from left, are Mike Jones, Larry Haldin and Dick Rainey.

 Kylee Surike / The Indiana Gazette

Volunteers prepared Thursday at Tate’s Supermarket, Clymer, to hand out 50 turkeys to be distributed to disabled veterans or their spouses in Indiana, Clymer, Saltsburg, Rossiter, Homer City and Blairsville. 

