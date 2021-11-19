To whom it may concern —
TALKING TURKEY
The United Way of Indiana County, with support from Renda Broadcasting, will host the Turkeython fundraiser today from 7 to 10 a.m. with Todd Marino on the “Indiana in the Morning” show.
Through the event, the United Way will distribute turkeys, funds for meals, food boxes/or certificates for food and other essential items to local organizations to enable individuals and families in need to celebrate the holidays.
Donors can support the event by donating online or making a pledge over the phone by calling (724) 479-1160, (724) 349-WCCS or (724) 465-4700 between 7 and 10 a.m. today.
Collection sites will also be available at various locations. Visit https://donate.onecause.com/turkeython for a list and more information.
SPEAKING OF THANKSGIVING, Indiana County Soup for Souls will offer a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at New Life Community Church in the Indiana Mall.
BETTER TO GIVE
Kudos to John Morganti, of Indiana, who made and donated 150 wooden Christmas tree decorations to be included in gift bags for area veterans in nursing homes this holiday season through the Indiana Elks.
Morganti has made countless numbers of the trees in the last decade, crafted from leftover wood and given away for free to children, organizations and others.
AND THE WINNER IS ...
Five teams split $25,000 in prize money as winners of the 2021 Kuzneski Innovation Cup, an annual pitch competition for students at the University of Pittsburgh.
Angel investors Andy and Laurie Kuzneski, who own Kuzneski Insurance Group in Indiana, have been hosting the KIC for six years to encourage entrepreneurial students to pursue their ideas for startup companies.
This year’s virtual competition began with 19 teams, which were narrowed to seven finalists who each gave a five-minute presentation, followed by a Q&A with the Kuzneskis and other judges on Nov. 12.
The winners were Flow Cellutions ($10,000), ISMaRT, Hi-Fi Sims ($5,000 each), Peer Commerce and DuoQ ($2,500 each). Andy and Laurie have two daughters who currently attend Pitt.
“The Kuzneski Innovation Cup was our way of giving back and supporting the University of Pittsburgh. Entrepreneurship and innovation is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Laurie Kuzneski said in a news release.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize Brian and Erika Seich, our reported good neighbors this week, of Walcott Street in Clymer, for assisting in lawn mowing in the area.
SAVE THE DATE
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church will bring back Cookies by the Mile from 10 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Dec. 11 at the church social hall, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City. Customers should bring their own containers and practice social distancing. No early birds.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.55 per gallon in the region, according to pennsylvaniagas.prices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Willie Nelson today, who once said, “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”
Good evening!
