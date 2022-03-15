U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on his work in Congress.
Constituents in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District can join Wednesday’s discussion by calling (855) 710-6228 at 6 p.m.
“Telephone town hall meetings are an excellent way to connect with residents of the 15th Congressional District,” Rep. Thompson said.
“I look forward to listening to constituents’ ideas on the issues facing our country and appreciate the opportunity to answer questions about my work in Congress. I hope anyone who is interested has time to participate Wednesday evening.”