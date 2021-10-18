United Class of 1959
The United High School Class of 1959 held its 62nd class reunion with a dinner at Rustic Lodge on Aug. 6 and a picnic at Vintondale Community Park on Aug. 7. Those in attendance included, front row, from left, William Hill, Ivan Felton, Donald Cramer and James Meagher; second row: Betty (Heming) Mack, Sandra (Baldwin) Custer, Jennie Murdick) Cochran, Bonnie (Hunter) Lucas, Patricia (Thompson) Mulligan and Joseph Mulligan; third row: Harold Brendlinger, Barry Custer, Dean Stiles, Richard Fulton, Paul Berezansky, Lanny Dixson, Andrew (Charles) Anderson. In attendance, but not pictured, were Doris (Heming) Cawthorn, Helen (McAdams) Olechovski and Samuel Kerr.

