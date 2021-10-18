The United High School Class of 1959 held its 62nd class reunion with a dinner at Rustic Lodge on Aug. 6 and a picnic at Vintondale Community Park on Aug. 7. Those in attendance included, front row, from left, William Hill, Ivan Felton, Donald Cramer and James Meagher; second row: Betty (Heming) Mack, Sandra (Baldwin) Custer, Jennie Murdick) Cochran, Bonnie (Hunter) Lucas, Patricia (Thompson) Mulligan and Joseph Mulligan; third row: Harold Brendlinger, Barry Custer, Dean Stiles, Richard Fulton, Paul Berezansky, Lanny Dixson, Andrew (Charles) Anderson. In attendance, but not pictured, were Doris (Heming) Cawthorn, Helen (McAdams) Olechovski and Samuel Kerr.
United High School Class of 1959 holds reunion
- Submitted photo
