Seventh- and eighth-grade students at United Junior Senior High School honored those lost in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a memorial ceremony Friday afternoon in front of the school.
Students created a paper chain over 150 yards long that paid tribute to each of those lost on that fateful day 20 years ago. The chain had the names of each of the 2,977 victims of the four airplane attacks.
The event was coordinated by social studies teachers Amy Shellhammer, Farrah Thompson and Mark Metil as part of the annual 9/11 unit. Many students and staff wore blue to mark the occasion, and over $300 was donated to the Friends of Flight 93 organization.
During the ceremony, eighth graders Braili Jo McElwee, Addison Rosko, Eli Duncan, Josef Garshnick, and Eli King each spoke about the events of that fateful day. Gabbi Warick and Cheyanne Doell played taps.
On Friday morning at the high school there were also four school-wide moments of silence to honor those lost in each of the four plane attacks.
Last spring middle school students participated in the Friends of Flight 93 Walk. The middle school students will also be going on a field trip in October to the Flight 93 National Memorial and Visitors’ Center near Shanksville.