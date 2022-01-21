As the NFL prepares for our favorite teams to make their way through the postseason and into the Super Bowl, the United Way of Indiana County is preparing for its own big event.
The United Way’s Souper Bowl XV will be held Monday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Indiana at IUP.
The event is a fan favorite for those who like to support the United Way and seems to get a little bigger and better each year as local restaurants and chefs team up to serve their signature soups.
This year will feature three local restaurants, including Souper Bowl founder and fan favorite Nap’s Cucina Mia; returning reigning champ CH Fields Craft Kitchen; and new to the lineup this year is Romeo’s Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen.
“More restaurant participation means more great, delicious soups,” said Amanda Augustine, United Way campaign co-chairwoman. “And that means even more fun fundraising competition.”
Each restaurant will prepare two soups each, which can be ordered for $7 with all proceeds benefiting the United Way. Orders come with soup, bread, cookie and a drink. The restaurant of the soup that gets the most orders will be declared the Souper Bowl XV champion.
This year’s soups are: spicy tomato gorgonzola and chicken pastina from Nap’s Cucina Mia; beer cheese with pretzel croutons and sausage and kale from CH Fields Craft Kitchen; and potato cheddar and red lentil from Romeo’s Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen.
Orders are available for curbside pickup at the Hilton Garden Inn or for delivery with a five-order minimum within 10 miles. Orders can be placed online through Feb. 2 at www.uwindianacounty.org/souperbowl.
In addition to the participating restaurants, the event is made possible by donations from the Hilton Garden Inn, Sysco, Six Hand Bakery, Market Street Pastries and Turners.
“We’re thrilled to have so much support for this year’s Souper Bowl,” said Annie Rizzo, United Way campaign co-chairwoman. “We’re hoping to make this the best one yet!”