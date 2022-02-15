United Way of Indiana County has been awarded $37,973 in federal funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program and an additional $117,364 has been awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. These funds are administered through the Department of Homeland Security. Local nonprofit, faith-based and governmental organizations who provide food, shelter and supportive services are invited to apply for federal funding for emergency food and shelter programs.
This funding provides opportunities to supplement and expand the work of local social service agencies in the areas of food, shelter, rent/mortgage and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for funding for one or both funds may obtain the applications from the United Way website at https://www.uwindi anacounty.org/efsp.
For questions, email Carolyn Hainaut, Office Manager, at uwhainaut@uwin dianacounty.org. The deadline for application submission is 10 a.m. Feb. 25.