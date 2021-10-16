If there’s one thing that’s as faithful of a civic duty as voting, it’s participating in the annual United Way Pancake and Sausage fundraising event.
This year’s event will again be held on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 2 — and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will be hosted at the convenient New Life Community Church location in the Indiana Mall, complete with plenty of free parking and a curbside pickup option.
Thanks to some of the new options the United Way team was able to put into place in 2020 to adapt to COVID limitations, there will again be options for curbside ordering and pickup, delivery or dine-in. Weather permitting, the outdoor patio at the New Life Community Church will also be available. There will also be a raffle with a special prize to be announced that day.
Orders can be placed directly online at http://bidpal.net/wevotepancakes or you can find the event ordering page through uwindianacounty.org or the United Way of Indiana County Facebook page.
Campaign co-chairs Amanda Augustine and Annie Rizzo are especially excited about this year’s Pancake and Sausage event.
“This is always such a great event for people to enjoy,” Rizzo said. “It’s easy when you are already out and about voting and doing other errands, or on the way home from work, to swing buy and enjoy breakfast any time of day.”
Orders are a minimum $6 donation per plate and include choice of plain pancakes, blueberry pancakes, or French toast and comes with sausage and a drink.
All donations support the important work of the United Way in helping children and families in the community live healthier lives.