From the subjective to the objective, the personal to the scientific and even fictional, maps help us explore places and cultures past and present from the local to the far reaches of space. In “Maps: An Experience in Finding Our Way,” art, science, history and geography come together representing a way across the universe of place, distance and experience.
The exhibition, which opens Sept. 11, is a campus and community collaborative effort curated by Rhonda Yeager, Bobbie Zapor and Laura Krulikowski with support from the University Museum Board of Directors and features maps, artifacts and art on loan from the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, IUP Department of Art and Design, IUP Department of Geoscience, the Institute for Mine Mapping, Archival Procedures and Safety (IMAPS), IUP Libraries Special Collections and University Archives, and artists Jacob Wareham and Chuck Olson in addition to pieces from the University Museum’s collection.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday, Monday and university holidays. A public reception is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. and the exhibition will end Nov. 19. Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.
For more information, telephone (724) 357-2787 (ARTS), email museum-info@iup.edu, visit www.iup.edu/museum or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Universi tyMuseumIUP. Please check www.iup.edu for the latest updates on IUP’s COVID Response Plan at the time of your visit.
The University Museum receives state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.