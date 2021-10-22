The Board of Directors of the University Museum at IUP invites the public to a reception Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in recognition of the current exhibition, “Maps: An Experience in Finding Our Way.”
The exhibition is a campus and community collaborative effort curated by Rhonda Yeager, Bobbie Zapor and Laura Krulikowski with support from the University Museum board of directors and features maps, artifacts and art on loan from the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, IUP Department of Art and Design, IUP Department of Geoscience, the Institute for Mine Mapping, Archival Procedures and Safety (IMAPS), IUP Libraries Special Collections and University Archives, and artists Jacob Wareham and Chuck Olson in addition to pieces from the University Museum’s collection.
Wareham and Olson are offering their works for sale.
The theme of this exhibit focuses on the many ways maps can take form and be used — from the artistic to the utilitarian on earth, underground and in outer space. This event is free.
The University Museum is on the first floor of Sutton Hall on the IUP campus. According to IUP’s COVID-19 Response Plan, face coverings/masks are to be worn indoors in public spaces at all campuses and centers for all people, regardless of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.
More information on parking can be found at: iup.edu/museum under “Visitor Information.”