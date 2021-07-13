Organizers have announced an updated lineup for this month’s Saltsburg Farmers’ Market, to happen Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Canal.
Participating vendors include Claire Martin’s Farm, Fleming’s Farm, Leap’s Farm, Conemaugh Farm and Staymates Farm.
Also present will be Fox’s Pizza, Comers Italian Ice, Avonmore Presbyterian Church (Rada cutlery), Conner McManus (bird feeders), Crystal Cmar (ceramic bowls), Ruthie Swindell (microwave bowl holders), N.J. King (handmade crafts), Rosetta Clark (Simply Simple Soaps), Gay Harkinson (handmade fabric crafts), Chelsey Comer (woodworking crafts), Glenn Nolan (woodworking crafts) and Amanda Urban (handmade soaps).
Also, there are K&T Cumberledge breads, as listed by Terry and Karen Cumberledge on Facebook:
“Cherry bread, apple bread, pumpkin bread, pear bread, banana bread, honey buttermilk bread, Italian bread, English muffin toasting bread, and buttermilk biscuits.”
Julie Dunmire will provide entertainment. Organizers said there will be free parking and the Saltsburg Farmers Market Committee will be selling reusable shopping totes.