The Blairsville Community Concert Band directed by Dave Brozeski will present its annual Veterans Day performance on stage at the Center for the Performing Arts at River Valley Senior High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
Admission is free. Please keep in mind that voluntary donations for the support of the band are appreciated.
Enjoy a local live concert as the band plays a musical tribute to veterans and active service members as well as police, fire and EMS first responders. The band’s musical tribute to service personnel and veterans will include popular music from every era.
Face coverings are needed inside the building in keeping with school administration and state guidelines.
Organizers thank you for understanding and for your support.