The Iselin Union Cemetery Association took this year’s Veterans Day service to dedicate a Military Memorial Wall to the community.
The wall has been positioned near the center cross in the cemetery.
Cemetery Board Vice President Jerry Ditch presided over the unveiling. Ditch noted the plaque depicted all branches of the military and all wars.
He also said the memorial could not have been possible without the continued support from the people of surrounding communities. Father Matthew Morelli of Church of the Good Shepard, Kent, offered a dedication prayer, and American Legion Post 57 Honor Guard presented the gun salute.