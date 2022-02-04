To whom it may concern —
BETTER TO GIVE
The Veterans Parsonage Homeless Sleepout is set for 8 a.m. Feb. 19 to 8 a.m. Feb. 20, when board members of the Veterans Parsonage and PTX Military Fraternity will join forces to hold the 24-hour event in front of the Indiana Walmart to raise awareness and funds for the Veterans Parsonage in Indiana and to shed some light on the homeless veterans problem that plagues our nation.
The Veterans Parsonage is a nonprofit organization funded through private donations and provides help in areas such as social services, counseling and more.
Parsonage and community members will be sleeping out for the entire 24-hour period, and members of the community are invited to visit, donate and bring hot beverages and food, which will be accepted for event participants, who will not eat or drink anything that isn’t donated.
Monetary donations, as well as cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products will be collected as well.
For more information, email K.L.Squires@gmail.com.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Our run of good neighbors continues this week as the helpful residents of Indiana County continue to plow out driveway and shovel sidewalks for others.
Be sure to recognize this week’s good neighbors:
Armagh: Rick Rodkey
Armstrong Township: Kenny Drew and Ron Lemmon, Hickory Road
Blairsville: Rick Harper and Tom Henderson, Penn View Road area
Clymer: Jonna Swansboro, Jeff Kundla and Steve Vrana; Brenton Davies, Franklin Street; Steve Vrana, Hancock Street; Debbie and Dave Malicky, Walcott Street
Commodore: Barry Stiffler, Hill Road
Creekside: Tyler and Jessica Orr, Atwood Road; Dave, Josh and Luke Kunkle, Ron Park and Matt Brewer
Glen Campbell: Eli Byerly and Gene and Shirley Wetzel
Homer City: Robert Short and Jerry and Cindy Michelone, Benamati Drive, Red Barn; Bill McCracken, Center Street; Cunningham family, Judys Way
Indiana/White Township: Mike Popson Jr., Thompson Road; Mark Shellhammer, Clairvaux Commons; Mark Corte, South 13th Street; Tyler Vislosky, Hughes Road; Allen Claypool, Paul Huntington and Terry Johnston, Sterling Hills; Ron Marshall, Stonebraker Road; PJ Belin, Gabriel Avenue; Tom Lytle and sons Bennett and Grant, Coates Lane, Brookwood Estates; Zachary Gibson, 400 block of Elm Street; Ron Kuzemchak, School Street; Frank Holuta, Greenview Drive; Jerry Wissinger, Creekside Road; Bob Gailey, Mountain View Estates; Mike Cochran, Evergreen Drive; James and Dominick Pumford, 400 block of Washington Street
Lucernemines: Jude Mastaler, Ninth Street
Myr Walt: Ryan Succheralli
Penn Run: Terry and Karen Johnson
Plumville: Jim Thompson
Shelocta: Curtis and Brenda Lentz and neighbors, Hunter’s Creek
BUSINESS BYTES
The full-service accounting firm Clay & Gascoine PLLC is now CGN CPA PLLC.
Officials recently announced the name change, which recognizes the past, present and future of the firm, and say they will still provide the same high-quality service that clients are accustomed to with the same people customers have come to know and trust.
For more information, visit www.cgncpa.com.
FLY-TYING EVENT
A fly-tying round robin event with fly-tying demonstrations is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall.
The event is free and open to the public. All tiers are welcome.
This event is sponsored by the Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited. For more information, call (724) 479-9584.
SAVE THE DATE
“Waltz of the Flowers,” an invitational exhibit of six artists, will be celebrated with an opening reception Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand in downtown Indiana.
The exhibit runs from Feb. 9 to March 5.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.49 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Walt Whitman today, who once said, “Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.