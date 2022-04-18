Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, volunteer opportunities may be on hold. Please contact the agency/organization you are interested in and see if they are accepting new volunteers and to see the requirements they may have for their volunteers.
Indiana County has numerous opportunities for adults to volunteer. Where does your interest lie?
ANIMALS
• Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to help with cat socialization, dog walking, kennel attendant, local and long distance transport, etc. (724) 465-7387/3977
CLERICAL
• Community Guidance Center needs volunteers to file, do data entry and general clerical support. Contact Kerry Ray at (724) 465-5576, ext. 10128.
• Hopeful Heart/A service of Concordia-IRMC VNA, A "grief support program for children and families" needs office assistants. Contact laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340 or at lmclaine@concordiahcbs.org.
• Indiana County Humane Society can use assistance with filing, copying and answering the phone. (724) 465-7387/3977
• Indiana Regional Medical Center occasionally needs volunteers to assist with various office type work such as labeling and stuffing envelopes, putting together information packets, etc. Call (724) 357-7138 for more information.
DISASTER ASSISTANCE
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for the Disaster Action Team Caseworkers. Apply at www.americanredcross.org. For more information, call (570) 594-3217.
EDUCATION
• ARIN has a need for classroom aides/tutors to work with adults to improve basic math and reading skills in preparation for the GED. Also, tutors are needed for the English as a Second Language Program. Volunteers can tutor in-person and virtually (Zoom, FaceTime, etc.) (724) 463-5300, ext. 2329
• Torrance State Hospital needs volunteers to assist as a library aide and help with GED and literacy. Contact Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464. To check status of volunteers being permitted in the hospital at this time, call (724) 459-4423.
MEDICAL/SOCIAL WORK/CHILD CARE
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for volunteers who can help with group activities, crafts, reading, music and card games; and provide friendly one-on-one visits. Call (724) 349-4500.
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for ombudsman volunteers. If you have two hours of free time a month to help ensure the quality of life and care of long-term care residents, they need you. Call (724) 349-4500 for more information.
• Aging Services Inc. is looking for APPRISE volunteers to assist older adults with services and information on health insurance benefits, Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, claims filing, benefits counseling, telephone assistance, consumer protection, referral to other resources and advocacy. Call (724) 349-4500.
• Alice Paul House is seeking volunteers to provide crisis intervention and trauma-informed empowerment counseling to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes and offenses committed by juvenile offenders. By completing a training course volunteers will work to assist and empower individuals in crisis by answering the crisis hotline and interacting with shelter residents and clients. For more information, contact Whitney Carmichael at (724) 349-5744.
• Communities at Indian Haven needs volunteers to assist with wheelchair transportation and assist residents with activities and religious services, assistance with prep and pushing wheelchairs on outings, bring appropriate pets to visit, share craft ideas/skills and join the adopt-a-grandparent program. (724) 465-3900.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of VNA family hospice, a grief support program for children and families, needs peer support group facilitators, family greeters and food servers. For more information, call Laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340 or email lmclaine@concordiahcbs.org.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center is looking for volunteer greeters for their main campus in Indiana and at their out-patient facility in Blairsville to greet patients and visitors and direct them to their proper departments and services. Gift shop volunteers are needed to assist with stocking merchandise and operating the cash register. For more information, call (724) 357-7138.
• Torrance State Hospital is looking for volunteers to be friendly visitors for patients, to help with patient oriented activities such as music, arts and crafts, patient shoppers and spiritual support services. Contact Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464. To check status of volunteers being permitted in the hospital at this time call (724) 459-4423.
• Concordia-IRMC VNA needs volunteers for support and companionship for hospice patients and their families; respite relief, household tasks, errands for families; grief support; and other activities for patients. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Contact Laura McLaine at (724) 463-8711 or at lmclaine@concordiahcbs.org.
• YMCA of Indiana County needs volunteers in their various programs such as mentors (Big Hearts Little Hands) to provide guidance, care and emotional support to youth in need. They also need volunteers to assist members/players with mental and physical disabilities through their adapted sports to help with monthly youth and family programs, and with various middle school programs. Contact Barb Thornton at (724) 463-9622 or barbthornton@icymca.org.
OUTDOORS
• Aging Services/PA Senior Environmental Corps is looking for volunteers, 55 years of age or older, to monitor streams two times a month for one to three hours. Monitoring streams involves physical activity in getting to the streams. Call (724) 479-8919.
• The Evergreen Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help manage their membership and social media, volunteers interested in helping with environmental education programs (outdoors at Tanoma and at other locations), water monitoring to install water probes in streams and download data from data loggers, help with maintenance of the data loggers and help with water testing. Call (472) 471-6020 or (724) 349-4333.
OTHER
• The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help provide the gift of life by transporting blood as a transportation specialist. Apply at http://www.americanredcross.org. For more information, call (570) 594-3217.
• The Evergreen Conservancy is looking for volunteer board members interested in environmental issues. The board meets the first Thursday of every other month with committee meetings the opposite month. Call (724) 471-6020 or (724) 349-4333 for more information.
• Indiana County Community Action Program could use assistance in the food bank with packing, sorting and delivering food. For details, call (724) 463-7440 or (724) 465-2657.
• The Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to assist with grant writing, humane education and publicity. Call (724) 465-7387 or (724) 465-3977 for more information.
• YMCA of Indiana County needs volunteers for a variety of projects and tasks. They have a wide variety of opportunities for volunteer custodial, welcomer and office help to planning committees, event support and fundraising. Contact Kelsey Krynock at (724) 463-9622, kelseykrynock@icymca.org or visit www.icymca.org/volunteer.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• American Red Cross needs help with blood drives by greeting donors and working the canteen. Apply at http://www.americanredcross.org. For more information, call (570) 594-3217.
• Hopeful Hearts/A Service of Concordia-IRMC VNA, A "grief support program for chidren and families" needs volunteers to help with special projects. Contact Laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340 or at lmclaine@concordiahcbs.org
• Indiana County Community Action Program can use help with Care and Share Day and other special events. Call (724) 463-7440 or (724) 465-2657.
• Indiana County Humane Society is looking for volunteers to assist with events and fundraising. Call (724) 465-7387 or (724) 465-3977 for details.
• The United Way of Indiana County is seeking volunteers to assist with fundraising and events, including Kick Off, Pancake and Sausage Day, Turkey Thon and Souper Bowl, as well as any additional special events scheduled for the fundraising campaign. Volunteer opportunities for all ages are available, call (724) 463-0277 or at uwindiana@uwindianacounty.org
• Torrance State Hospital needs assistance for their special events and fundraisers (picnic, auction, holiday events and others) throughout the year. Contact Lenore Meketa at (724) 459-4464. To check status of volunteers being permitted in the hospital at this time, call (724) 459-4423.
• Ameri Corps Seniors is a national volunteer organization sponsored by CNCS and Community Action Inc. Provides volunteers ages 55 and older with volunteer opportunities in nonprofit agencies. Benefits include free accident, personal liability and access automobile insurance while volunteering. Contact Cheryl Shellhammer at (800) 997-7661, ext. 104 or (814) 226-4785 or volunteer@iccap.org for more information.
• YMCA of Indiana County needs assistance with special events such as Bowl for Kids, Turkey Trot and the Star Spangled Celebration. Contact Sherri Jordan at (724) 463-9622 or sherrijordan@icymca.org.