Nonnative invasive plants are present in White’s Woods and their locations, impact and proper method of removal will be the topics of the Oct. 21 webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.
Dr. Sara Kuebbing of the University of Pittsburgh and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Marion Holmes conducted two vegetation surveys of White’s Woods in May and August to provide an inventory and map of nonnative invasive plants. The webinar, titled “Invasive Plant Inventory and Management Report for White’s Woods Nature Center,” will include scientific knowledge about the ecological, economic and human health impacts on forested ecosystems for each species found in White’s Woods.
In addition, the presenters will provide a summary of the best management practices for each species in the woods as well as the state and federal resources for detecting and managing these species. The presenters will also discuss how other human or environmental actions, like the presence of deer, soil disturbance or logging, and changing temperatures may affect invasive plant populations in the forest.
The webinar is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom and is free and open to the public.
Kuebbing, an ecologist with expertise in forest ecology and invasive species, has five years of professional experience working with local and regional conservation organizations on the management and conservation of protected lands, including invasive plant management. Currently an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Kuebbing runs an invasion ecology research lab.
Holmes is an ecologist with more than 15 years of experience with wild plant identification. She has participated in mapping and management of nonnative species on both public and private lands.
To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.