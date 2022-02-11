Indiana County has 96,300 acres of potential opportunity to capture 364,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, according to a study published in “One Earth” in December 2020.
In the Friends of White’s Woods’ Feb. 24 webinar titled “Options to Restore Forest Cover to Help Combat Climate Change,” Dr. Susan Cook-Patton, senior forest restoration scientist with The Nature Conservancy and principal co-author of the study, will discuss two recent publications and a web tool that identify a menu of options for restoring forest cover across the lower 48 states. Forest cover is a prominent tool in the fight against climate change.
Cook-Patton works to quantify the climate mitigation potential of reforestation and other natural climate solutions and infuse the best-available science into policy decisions.
To do this, she collaborates with scientists across the globe, and from academic, government and other nongovernmental organizations.
She has over a decade of experience leading scientific investigations into how changes in biodiversity and climate are impacting forest, grassland and urban ecosystems. Before joining the Nature Conservancy in 2016, she was a policy fellow at the U.S. Forest Service and a research fellow at the Smithsonian Institution. Susan holds a doctorate in community ecology from Cornell University, and bachelor degrees in biology, psychology and English from Indiana University.
The webinar, offered via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m., is free and open to the public. To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.