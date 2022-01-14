White’s Woods, a town-owned forest in White Township funded through Project 70, shares threats with other town-owned forests.
In the Friends of White’s Woods’ Jan. 27 webinar titled “Preserving Town-Owned Forests,” Dr. Joan Maloof, executive director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, will share stories of forests owned by other towns, municipalities and counties, as well as the threats they faced. Success stories and best practices for saving forests will be discussed.
Maloof will also describe the organization she created — the Old-Growth Forest Network — and the town-owned forests that are part of that national network.
Maloof is a writer, an ecologist and a conservationist with a unique voice in today’s times. She has studied and worked with plants her entire life. Her formal education includes a bachelor’s degree in plant science, a master’s degree in environmental science and a doctorate in ecology.
She is a professor emeritus at Salisbury University, where she taught biological sciences and environmental studies.
Maloof has published numerous research articles and five books about forests: “Teaching the Trees,” “Among the Ancients,” “Nature’s Temples,” “The Living Forest” and “Treepedia.”
In addition to her research and writing, Maloof founded Old-Growth Forest Network with the goal of creating a network of protected forests across the United States. That organization now has thousands of supporters.
Maloof travels widely to educate others regarding the extent and condition of our forests and to encourage preservation.
The webinar, offered via Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m., is free and open to the public.
To register for the webinar, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.