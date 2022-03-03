Should White’s Woods be managed? If so, how much management is necessary? What is the current condition/health of the woods?
These questions and more were studied by Friends of White’s Woods and compiled into a 121-page document that will be reviewed at the March 15 free webinar from noon to 1 p.m.
After months of working with consultants in forestry, forest ecology, invasive plant biology, stormwater management, invasive plant management, climate change, forest songbird habitat, forest carbon sequestration and reviewing Department of Conservation and Natural Resources management plans for other Project 70 lands, this plan for the future of White’s Woods was developed.
The document, titled “White’s Woods Nature Center: Current Value & Future Care,” includes 44 specific objectives, based on public survey input and detailed reports from DCNR and numerous FWW consultants, including DCNR-certified forester Mike Wolf and invasive plant specialists Dr. Sara Kuebbing and Dr. Marion Holmes of the University of Pittsburgh Invasive Ecology Research lab.
The plan emphasizes reliance on natural succession, allowing this young forest to mature to old growth, reliance on volunteers for Nature Center maintenance, data collection regarding at-risk species and changes resulting from climate impact, along with reliance on least-intrusive means for caring for our community forest. An option for a carbon sequestration contract for the White’s Woods Nature Center is also explored.
Friends of White’s Woods will review these findings and will offer both a list of ideal goals and supporting data for long-term protection of the White’s Woods Nature Center.
All goals must be reviewed by the public and modified as appropriate.
To register for the webinar, which is open to the public, please send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.