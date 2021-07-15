The Indiana County Farmers’ Market brings fresh, locally produced food to Indiana June through October on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The Wednesday evening market, which is held from 3:30 to 6 p.m., will be making a small, but big, move to Mack Park on Wednesday.
The move is small in that it is just around the corner from the previous location on Wayne Avenue, but a big move in that the market will be in a family-friendly green space.
Mack Park has a long history of bringing the greater Indiana community together for the county fair, swimming, picnics, community gardening and more.
“We are thrilled to be moving the market to a space that aligns with the mission of our organization,” says Jane Kaminski, ICFM volunteer. “This move provides an opportunity to connect with more families and improve the shopping experience for existing customers.”
To visit the Wednesday market, customers should navigate to the South Sixth Street entrance of Mack Park.
Vendors will be set up near the swimming pool and skate park.
In addition to the benefits of trees, play areas and public restrooms, the Mack Park location offers safer transportation accessibility for people who are biking or walking while continuing to offer ample vehicle parking.
The Saturday market will remain in downtown Indiana behind S&T Bank on South Eighth and Church streets from 9 a.m. to noon.
More information about the Indiana County Farmers’ Market may be found at indianafarmmarket.org.