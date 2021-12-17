West Shamokin High School hosted its very first Quiz Bowl competition on Tuesday.
Our team: Bucky Reesman, Augusta Weaver, Katrina Renfro, Haleigh Newell, Clayton Houser, Martina Houser, Jace Parks, Gage Duncan, Megan Kromer, Seth Barker and Hannah Barker, are currently undefeated. Visiting schools included Homer-Center, Indiana, Penns Manor, Armstrong, River Valley, United, Marion Center and Purchase Line.
For those of you who are thinking to yourself, “What is Quiz Bowl?” Quiz Bowl is a team-oriented competition where students are to answer questions from a range of topics in order to gain points. This part of the competition is also timed, therefore students must think fast. The topics range all the way from chemistry to Hollywood movies. Another part of Quiz Bowl is the team hands-on activity. This is where the teams are presented with a problem solving activity and must compete as a team to “crack the code” of the competition.
West Shamokin’s Quiz Bowl adviser is Mrs. Janine Lazor. Lazor has been a part of the Quiz Bowl team for five years. When interviewed, Lazor said that she most enjoys watching the kids work together and their excitement when they get an answer correct.
Lazor was also questioned about the venue of the competition, considering this is West Shamokin’s first time hosting. Lazor stated, “It’s awesome having the seniors that are not members of Quiz Bowl help us out with score and timing. They also made a huge sign for the lobby which everyone loved and had been taking pictures with.”
The Quiz Bowl team travels to other high schools, as well as colleges, for competitions.
According to Lazor, college competitions are exciting and a great opportunity for students to get recruited just like athletes would.
The West Shamokin team went 3-0 during their home competition. As well as all the other teams, West Shamokin participated in the hands-on, problem solving activity; Miss Alisha Fleming and Mr. Jeremy Buhite put together this activity. Each team had 15 minutes to read directions, which read to fix a flat tire on a robot-machine, attach wires, discover the code to open the bin with the remote for the machine in it and finally, pick and transport 3-D printed trees to their destination in the classroom.
This type of activity takes a lot of teamwork and logic to solve. When interviewed, Fleming said that their goal for this activity was to create something that forces students to use logic and problem solve. Fleming also added, “There is not one right way to do something.” For many, this is the key to success in the wonderful world of Quiz Bowl.
After all of their hard work, we had the opportunity of asking a couple members of the obviously brilliant team some questions. First, was Jace Parks, a participant on the JV team. Jace was asked what the best thing about this competition is, in which he replied, team spirit. Jace’s goal with his team was simply, to win. Lastly, he believes that the best quality a team member is, “having the ability to learn from mistakes.”
Bucky Reesman was also asked these same questions, he believes that contributing members are the best thing about Quiz Bowl. His goal with his team was, “to be the best we can be.” Reesman stated that the best quality of a contestant is to have sportsmanship whilst competing.
Quiz Bowl is a very competitive extracurricular activity that West Shamokin takes great pride in. These students continue to represent our school year after year. The next competition will be held Jan. 20 at Armstrong High School. We are proud of our academic team and wish them the best of luck.