White Township leaders have scheduled a public outreach program for area residents to air their wishes for creating the best community where they can live, work and play.
The township’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee invites all township stakeholders, from residents and property owners, to business owners and shoppers, and to motorists and all who use White Township parks and recreation facilities, to take part in the event.
The session is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the S&T Bank Arena along East Pike.
According to a news release, township planners are seeking comments in three areas:
• Hearing public input is a requirement of a grant awarded to the township for developing a complete streets policy, which would guide development of sidewalks, bike lanes, bus stops and other safety features on new or rebuilt township roads.
• Learning area stakeholders’ wishes and desires is fundamental to qualifying for grants to help build community assets such as an amphitheater at White Township Recreation Complex, solving blight and stormwater issues in Chevy Chase Heights, and building the kinds of roads and streets that promote efficient transportation.
• Shaping a comfortable future for White Township also depends on responding to citizens’ wants and needs for essential services, and understanding peoples’ dreams for amenities that lie beyond the horizon of 2022.
The outreach session is planned in a spirit of partnership and communication, two important keys for success in any effort.
The White Township administration and planning committee urge all people with an interest in the township to attend the Feb. 22 program or to phone the township office at (724) 463-8585 to share comments and ideas with the township staff.