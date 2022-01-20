The White Township Municipal Authority board of directors on Tuesday re-elected A. Eugene Gemmell as chairman and Kenneth E. Brown as vice chairman for 2022.
In a reorganization session at the start of the board’s monthly business meeting, the directors named Kristen Lytle as recording secretary.
The panel retained all other officers: Brown as treasurer, William Smith as board secretary, and William Beck as assistant treasurer and assistant secretary.
George Lenz also is a member of the authority board.
Attorney Ryan Fritz of Delaney & Fritz PC, of Indiana, was designated solicitor.
The board retained Skelly and Loy Inc., of Pittsburgh, as consulting engineer for current projects that the firm has designed, and granted discretion to staff engineer Dan Jageman to select consulting engineers for future projects.
S&T Bank was again designated the depository for authority funds.
The board will continue to conduct public business meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
In other business, the board agreed to retain Clay & Gascoine LLC, of Indiana, to perform an audit of the authority’s accounts for 2021.
The panel approved a refund of an overpayment on a commercial sewage service account in the amount of $48 and a payment to Snyder Environmental Services for work on the Chevy Chase/Country Club Estates area sanitary sewer maintenance project in the amount of $124,048.80.
The board also authorized Jageman to advertise a request for bids on the Route 286 East sanitary sewage extension project after the final regulatory permit is granted to the township. The project is estimated at $3.4 million. The extension will serve 23 residential and 12 commercial buildings along Route 286; Campbell Lane; Ober, Hamill and Airport Roads; and in a small business park along the highway.
The minutes of the meeting — the official record of the White Township Municipal Authority board’s actions and a summary of reports presented by township administration — will be posted upon board approval in February.