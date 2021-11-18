White Township has been named to a select group of high-performing municipalities certified through the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program, according to a news release.
The township has been recognized at the “Silver” level of certification for meeting the program’s rigorous performance criteria which track 131 policies and practices that define a sustainable community.
The Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, managed by the Pennsylvania Municipal League in partnership with Sustainable Pittsburgh, is designed for municipalities that are working to save money, conserve resources and serve vibrant communities.
The certification is implemented statewide, recognizing boroughs, townships, cities and home rule municipalities across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh applaud municipalities for their demonstrated commitment and sustainability performance.
In earning the silver certification, White Township is acknowledged for its progress in such areas as community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls, and internal management and operations.
White Township maintains updated public safety mutual aid agreements with neighboring municipalities and shares resources; the township is the home to at least two community garden programs (in the Chevy Chase neighborhood and at J.S. Mack Community Center); and local programs by the township, or in cooperation with the non-profit and private sector, exist to address community health concerns such as exercise programs, feeding programs for children and the elderly, crime watches and accessible health care.
The township also makes sufficient investments to the water, sewer and stormwater systems per real costs and keeping pace with maintenance and operations; it has enacted written policies and ordinances, and promotes incentives to conserve environmentally and ecologically sensitive places in order to protect public safety and natural resources while using green infrastructure for stormwater management; and a program is being implemented to put blighted, abandoned properties back into productive use through smart rehab code, conservatorship, demolition, acquisition, green lot strategies and so forth.
Details of each certified municipality’s performance within these topics may be found on the certification program’s website, http://www.sustainablepacommunitycertification.org.
“White Township is proud to be recognized as a Silver Certified Community by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program,” said Chris Anderson, White Township assistant manager, in the news release.
“The township has a long history of commitment to saving taxpayer dollars, using resources efficiently, and applying best practices in municipal government and community development. We are pleased to be recognized and be part of the regional community of good government.”
“We are delighted to see White Township distinguished among local governments that are leading the way in applying sustainability to both their operations and management as well as within the community,” said Anne McCollum, director of training and development, Pennsylvania Municipal League, in the news release.
The Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification is intended to bring recognition to municipalities that are implementing the policies and practices of sustainability to advance community and regional prosperity. It also serves as a mechanism for sharing best practices for creating a more sustainable Pennsylvania.
“Municipalities that earn the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification have demonstrated a commitment to advancing sustainable best practices to foster thriving and vibrant communities where people long to live, work, and play. Commitment to continuous improvement and innovation is at the heart of sustainability and the Certification program is a means to accelerate municipal performance,” said James T. Price, Sustainable Community Manager, Sustainable Pittsburgh, in the news release.
For more information, please visit www. sustainablepacommunity certification.org or contact Chris Anderson at (724) 463-8585.