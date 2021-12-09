Rain-outs, snow-outs and ice-outs don’t have to be an off-season disappointment for area baseball and softball players anymore.
The first of two indoor batting cages have been installed at the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike, in the S&T Bank Arena.
The 80-by-15-foot enclosure made of extreme-heavy duty netting will provide an everyday spot for batting practice. Together with a 50-by-15-foot cage for softball batting due to be installed this week, ball players can stay sharp year-round under a bank of 16 brilliant LED light fixtures, according to a news release.
Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer introduced the just-finished batting cage to members of the township’s recreation advisory board following its bi-monthly meeting Monday at S&T Bank Arena.
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania baseball and softball teams have agreed to rent time in the cages starting in January.
The batting cages will be available for public rental during hours not scheduled by the IUP teams.
In other business, the advisory board approved a redesign of an 18-hole disc golf course to be laid out in recently opened land in the East Pike complex.
The new design reflects changes needed due to development of open space and to assure that players won’t face the setting sun.
The board agreed to formally name the current 9-hole disc golf course in memory of Michael Dropcho, who organized the first disc golf program and maintained the course at Getty Heights Park about 20 years ago.
The “Michael Dropcho Community Disc Golf Course” was moved to White Township Recreation Complex when Max Dog Park was designed and constructed at Getty Heights Park.
The advisory board members agreed to meet for reorganization on Monday, Jan. 10, for election of officers and designation of meeting dates for 2022.
Formed one year ago, the board has been led by Chairman Matthew Jackson, who was given a one-year term and has asked to be reappointed to a full five-year term at the White Township board of supervisors’ reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.