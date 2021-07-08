On Wednesday, the White Township Recreation Department and S&T Bank celebrated the extension of S&T’s sponsorship of the S&T Bank Arena in the White Township Recreational Complex.
S&T has retained the naming rights for the arena — the area’s hockey, indoor baseball, fitness and event center — for three more years.
To mark the occasion, the arena’s original Zamboni ice-finishing machine has been converted from a rink maintenance vehicle to a passenger-transporting showpiece, fit for display in parades and at other events and to bring the names of S&T and the recreation department, and the valuable partnership, to the public.
• The Zamboni is a 1979 model. For more than 20 years, it has served as a backup to the arena’s primary ice-finishing machine.
• Its Moola-Moola logo is that of the checking account program S&T Bank offers for young customers. It has displayed the emblem since S&T attained the naming rights to the arena in 2006.
• The conversion was completed in-house by recreation department maintenance staff.
The vehicle seats six (in addition to the driver) with customized restraints and safety railing.
With improvements to lights and brakes, it is roadworthy for driving on public streets.
• The Zamboni is available for show and display in the S&T Bank service area.