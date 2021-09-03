To protect the interests of women, it is essential to elect more women to public office, according to the speaker for the American Association of University Women-Indiana County’s fall meeting.
Dr. Lynne Alvine, IUP English professor emerita and one of AAUW’s Notable Women, will address the event, which is open to the public, at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Benjamin’s Restaurant.
Active in the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County, having served as president and currently serving as director of FDW’s Region 11, which encompasses Centre, Clearfield, Indiana and Jefferson Counties, Alvine is committed to actively motivating women to assume leadership roles in politics.
This fall gathering will be held in the outdoor covered dining area of Benjamin’s. Please RSVP by Sept. 13 on the AAUW website https://indiana-pa.aauw.net.
Click on “Lunch Order” in the text, make your choices and email those to Patti Holmes at peppermintpatti5746@gmail.com.